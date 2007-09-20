ControlScan Certifies www.BoardStar.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Spokane, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Board Star announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Board Star’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Board Star to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Board Star with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of BoardStar.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of BoardStar.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Board Star

BoardStar.com (http://www.BoardStar.com) provides board sports enthusiasts and extreme sports riders with the best prices on the top brands of gear for snowboarding, wakeboarding, skateboarding and more. BoardStar.com also sells many items to enhance your board riding experience such as sunglasses, skate shoes, t-shits, ropes, hats, vests, coats, etc.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.