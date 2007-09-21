Cyber-Duck Win Top Web Award With Greenstone.com

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2007 -- St Johns Wood estate agents Greenstone required a site with a fresh and distinctive look, easy to use GUIs and search tools for buyers and sellers looking for residential properties in London. The aim of the Greenstone.com site Cyber-Duck produced was to increase communication between potential clients and Greenstone whilst improving rankings on search engines.



The new Greenstone.com website this month won the prestigious real estate standard of excellence award as decided by a select jury of industry professionals at the Web Marketing Associations WebAward™.



Danny Bluestone of the award winning web design firm Cyber-Duck commented: “Cyber-Duck are proud to have been recognised for their work by such a prominent authority such as WebAwards.org. The fact that Greenstone.com won this award is a testament to our progressive and innovative attitude towards web production where we always strive for the perfect balance between stunning art direction and Web 2.0 functionality centred on the user.”



The project brief for Greenstone.com was to increase sales and lettings by incorporating user friendly Web 2.0 technology, Live Chat functionality and interactive Call Backs (using Lightbox technology) into the site. As part of the brief Cyber-Duck incorporated dynamic interactive maps (using Multimap technology) into the property search results with clickable properties appearing on maps.



A highly efficient, custom made CRM was also developed to help alert Greenstone’s lettings and sales agents in ‘real-time’ of new enquiries and to enable them to easily manage those enquiries. A bespoke CMS system to input properties and images into the database was also implemented to minimize the amount of time the sales and lettings team spent updating and adding new content and images. Greenstone.com is also extremely search engine friendly and is accessible so that disabled users can easily access and view all information.



