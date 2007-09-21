Resellers: AVG Internet Security Software Retail Boxes Now Available

Claremont, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2007 -- Walling Data Systems announced today that retail boxed versions of Grisoft’s AVG Anti-Virus & Anti-Spyware, and AVG Internet Security, both 2-year versions, are available for the first time in the United States to independent channel partners.



“Walling Data Systems is the first and only AVG Authorized Distributor in the United States gearing up to provide AVG retail boxes to the reseller channel,” said Luke Walling, President of Walling Data Systems. “In addition, we are offering extremely competitive pricing on the products in order to give our resellers a fair margin while remaining competitive.”



Grisoft’s AVG security software goes beyond the usual testing engine through which files are scanned in most protection applications by using a combination of several advanced detection methods. It is also available at a fraction of the price of other security software applications, even in retail boxed form, with a standard license that is double that of most competitors. These benefits, in addition to significant discounts extended to resellers, makes AVG one of the best choices in security software products for independent resellers. In fact, a recent VARBusiness Alternatives Study revealed that AVG is the most frequently chosen security software product, among resellers.



All award-winning editions of AVG, from the standard Anti-Virus software through the all-in-one Internet Security product, provide unlimited definition database and full program updates over a high-speed network of servers located around the world free of charge for the full license duration, come with 24/7 e-mail technical support by expert technicians, a full 50% discount on license renewals and when purchased from Walling Data Systems, the personal support of their US based technicians by toll-free phone, remote support, e-mail, and more at no additional cost.



Walling Data Systems is in fact the only source that offers unlimited toll free phone, remote support, and more for their AVG customers in the United States: Which is one reason why thousands of resellers throughout the United States choose Walling as their Distributor of choice for AVG products.



“We have been buying from Walling Data Systems for almost three years now and the key to their success is that they go out of their way to make sure that you are well taken care of.



If there is ever a situation where we need help, they get back with us to make sure the issue is thoroughly resolved. They are just pleasant to deal with. There are far too many distributors out there that are content with giving the basic response to help requests and then sending you on your way,” says M.J. Shoer, President and Virtual Chief Technology Officer of Jenaly Technology.



Shoer continues, “Walling offers a nice revenue opportunity with us as a reseller, and we can still offer a very cost-compelling product to our customers that is also a great technology. And we know this because we use the AVG technology ourselves.”



For more info about how to purchase AVG software, contact Walling Data Systems toll free at 866-833-5727 (toll free in the US and Canada), online at http://www.avg-antivirus.net or by emailing to sales@avg-antivirus.net.



US-based resellers can apply to become Authorized AVG Resellers online at http://www.avg4resellers.com.



About Walling Data Systems

Founded in 1994, in North Carolina, Walling Data Systems (http://www.avg-antivirus.net) is a value-added software distributor and IT Solution Provider offering innovative high-value solutions to everyday computer security problems for corporate, education, and home technology users. Walling Data was named an Authorized AVG Distributor in 2004.

