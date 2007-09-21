Email Data Enhancement Tool Launched In Time for Christmas Email Campaigns

Knutsford, Cheshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2007 -- The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) have launched a new data enhancement tool into the market as part of their intelligent marketing toolkit. The tool is called eAppend and gives the company full access to over 24 million permission-based email and postal mailing addresses, which can be used to match against any data files to append missing email addresses. The process includes obtaining full opt-in permission, and of course allows businesses to fill some of those all important gaps in their email database in the frantic run-up to Christmas.



Customers will only pay for each appended record; which from initial tests looks to have over a 20% success rate.



Among the benefits of eAppend are speed (thousands of email addresses can be appended instantly), real time information (all email addresses are current and up-to-date), and data integration (all customer information is kept together for ease of use). Essentially, the tool enables fully integrated multi-channel marketing; where-by customers can be contacted via the most effective communication channel.



Rob Bielby, CEO at MIG says “By launching the tool now, businesses have time to append their current customer databases in time for targeted Christmas campaigns. Christmas is often the busiest time of year for retailers, with the majority of the marketing budget spent at this time; eAppend ensures that campaigns are successful by guaranteeing they reach the right email addresses”.



For more information on eAppend please phone us on 01565 653000, or email us at advice@m-i-g.com.



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing' toolkit. Their unique solutions have already benefited the likes of Asda, Avon, Center Parcs, Debenhams, M and M Direct, Stanley Casinos, The Pier, Woolworths, Viking Direct and Xerox. For more information on the Marketing Innovation Group please visit http://www.m-i-g.com, or contact Rob Bielby by phone on 01565 653000 or 07940 566260, or by email on rob@m-i-g.com.

