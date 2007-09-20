Lie Detection and Polygraph Services Have Their Place In The Investigative World

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2007 -- It’s generally understood that the use of lie detector results are strictly regulated by the Federal government (known as the Employee Polygraph Protection Act of 1988)—except for strictly pre-defined instances, employers cannot ensure employee honesty through the use of polygraph services and lie detector tests. And to date, no lie detector results are admissible in court. But that doesn’t make lie detection a useless science, says one Indianapolis-based investigative company.



“We routinely provide polygraph services and voice stress analysis in a variety of personal matters, “says Tim Wilcox, President of Indianapolis-based International Investigators, Inc. “While the results may not be admissible in court, lie detector testing is a valuable tool which can be instrumental in shaping the direction of an investigation.”



Wilcox points to investigations involving marital infidelity and child custody as perfect examples of intelligent uses for lie detector tests, including the avoidance of testing as a possible indicator of suspicious activity. “If you’ve got nothing to hide, you’ve got nothing to fear from a polygraph,” Wilcox adds. “Parties from both sides of suspected infidelity or custody disputes often find our polygraph services helpful in either clearing one’s name, or determining whether or not a full investigation is necessary.”



The staff at International Investigators has an extensive law enforcement background—experience that help to produce effective lie detection tests and actionable leads through careful interview techniques. This expertise is particularly helpful in complicated investigations where subjects may only have limited involvement in the matters being investigated.



For more information about polygraph services, lie detector tests and their place in the larger world of private investigations, visit www.iiiweb.net.



ABOUT

Since 1960, International Investigators, Inc. has assisted companies and individuals with their most sensitive matters. Based in Indianapolis, their staff of professional private investigators conducts research on a global scale for clients worldwide so that informed decisions can be made. A full description of their services and specialties is available at their website (http://www.iiiweb.net).



CONTACT

International Investigators, Inc.

3216 North Pennsylvania Street

Indianapolis, Indiana 46205

Tel: (317)925-1496

Toll Free: (800) 403-8111

http://www.iiiweb.net

