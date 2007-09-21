Top 10 Most Popular Hybrids As Quoted Online for Auto Insurance Through Kanetix.ca

Toronto, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2007 -- Today, kanetix® (http://www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released its 2007 Top 10 Most Popular Hybrids as indicated by the auto insurance quotes Canadians are seeking through kanetix.ca:



• Honda Civic Hybrid (tie)

• Toyota Camry Hybrid (tie)

• Toyota Prius

• Ford Escape Hybrid

• Saturn Vue Green Line Hybrid

• Toyota Highlander Hybrid

• Lexus RX 400h

• Honda Accord Hybrid

• Honda Insight

• Nissan Altima 2.5 S Hybrid



“In the first half of 2007, online auto insurance quotes for hybrids increased dramatically—up 77 per cent over the same time last year proving that Canadian interest in hybrids is growing,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “The kanetix.ca Top 10 Hybrids list shows which vehicles are most popular based on the auto insurance shopping habits of potential hybrid drivers. These drivers are Canadians who not only want to save the environment and money on gasoline, but also save on the cost of insurance. That’s where kanetix.ca can help.”



Whether or not you are thinking of buying a hybrid, kanetix.ca can help you ensure you are not paying unnecessarily high auto insurance premiums (and many people do.) At http://www.kanetix.ca/auto-insurance, kanetix offers auto insurance consumers a better and quicker way to shop for auto insurance. With just one visit to http://www.kanetix.ca/auto-insurance, drivers can easily get auto insurance quotes from competing insurance companies.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's leading national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. kanetix visitors can select the insurance quote of their choice and where available, choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is a leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.

