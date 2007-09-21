Honorable Patrick J. Murphy Publicly Recognizes the Hepatitis B Foundation in Congressional Statement

Washington, D.C -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2007 -- Earlier this month the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy of Pennsylvania in the House of Representatives stood on the floor of Congress in Washington, D.C. and recognized the accomplishments of the Hepatitis B Foundation located in Bucks County, PA. In his public statement, Congressman Murphy emphasized the importance of the Foundation’s mission.



Madam Speaker, I rise today in recognition of the Hepatitis B Foundation and its founders for their many accomplishments in Hepatitis B advocacy. The Hepatitis B Foundation started in 1991 around a kitchen, as an effort to help a local family suffering from Hepatitis B. Today it is a one-of-a-kind, world-renowned organization.



Over 2 billion people are infected with Hepatitis B world-wide, including 12 million people in the United States. The disease causes liver infections, leads to cancer, and is particularly dangerous for children. Hepatitis B is 100 times more infectious than HIV, but safe and reliable vaccines are available, Because Hepatitis B can be prevented and treated, the Foundation has always believed that education is just as important as research.



The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only nonprofit organization solely dedicated to Hepatitis B education, research, and advocacy. The Foundation's, hotlines and multilingual literature all promote awareness and understanding of Hepatitis B. Partnerships with government officials helped Pennsylvania become one of the first states to require student vaccinations. Madam Speaker, because of the efforts of ongoing Hepatitis education, there are now 47 States that have Hepatitis B vaccine requirements.



Madam Speaker, I would like to individually recognize Founders and Board Members Paul and Janine Witte, Timothy and Joan Block, and Executive Director Molli Conti for their dedication to Hepatitis B awareness and medical achievements. I thank them on behalf of the countless people who have learned and benefited from the Foundation. Their compassion for one family truly became a desire to change the world for the better.



About the Hepatitis B Foundation

The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the new Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it created to expand and accelerate its research mission. For more information, please visit http://www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900.

