ControlScan Certifies www.sepw.com As Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and West Bend, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Small Engine Parts Warehouse announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Small Engine Parts Warehouse’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Small Engine Parts Warehouse to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Small Engine Parts Warehouse with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Sepw.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Sepw.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Small Engine Parts Warehouse

Small Engine Parts Warehouse (http://www.sepw.com) is a large supplier of parts and equipment for the outdoor power equipment industry. We carry parts for many brands including, Simplicity, Toro, Lawnboy, MTD, Murray, Husqvarna, Yardman, Poulan, Weedeater, AYP, Echo, Briggs & Stratton, Tecumseh, Kohler, Snapper, and White. We have a huge database with access to over 500,000 parts. We also offer a free parts lookup tool that you can use to find your own parts drawings.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.