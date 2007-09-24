New SecuBox 1.3 to Prevent Data Theft from Windows Mobile Smartphones and PDAs

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- Aiko Solutions today released SecuBox 1.3, a powerful solution for encrypting sensitive information carried on Windows Mobile smartphones and PDAs. SecuBox 1.3 offers full smartphone compatibility, secure deletion methods and industry class encryption that effectively guard against data theft and unauthorized access.



SecuBox provides a secure and convenient storage for all important and business critical files, including Pocket Word, Excel documents and all other types of files. Data written to this storage are transparently encrypted with strong AES 256-bit encryption. In case Windows Mobile device or SD card is lost or stolen, SecuBox users can be sure no one reads their sensitive information.



SecuBox encryption technology will not only secure sensitive data, but will also prolong the life of PDA flash memory cards. When a Windows Mobile application intensively writes data to the encrypted storage volume, SecuBox optimizes the write process, thus reducing wear and tear on the memory card.



Now users can completely erase sensitive files they no longer need. Traditional deletion only removes the file name from the file system directory leaving the data in place. SecuBox makes sure that the removed file cannot be restored by any means. The wiping methods used in SecuBox to permanently erase data on the storage media are implemented in compliance with the US Department of Defense DoD5220.22-M specification.



SecuBox runs under Windows Mobile 2002/2003/2003SE/2005, Windows Mobile 5/6 Pocket PC and Smarpthone editions and Windows Smartphone 2002/2003/2003 SE. All owners of Pocket PCs, smartphones and Pocket PC phones running these operating systems can benefit from SecuBox data protection.



Pricing and Availability

SecuBox is currently available in English and Japanese languages. Aiko Solutions offers a fully-functional 30 day trial at no cost, and it can be downloaded from http://www.aikosolutions.com/. A single-user license can be securely purchased online at only USD $39.95. Volume discounts and academic pricing available.



About Aiko Solutions

Aiko Solutions provides reliable and convenient encryption solutions for PDAs and smartphones, protecting against the risks associated with data theft and unauthorized access. The company relies on proven highly secure industry standard encryption algorithms and develops software that easily integrates in business processes and secures digital assets. For more information please visit http://www.aikosolutions.com.

