ControlScan Certifies www.thesurprisepartybox.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and PIittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Surprise Party Box announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Surprise Party Box’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Surprise Party Box to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Surprise Party Box with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Thesurprisepartybox.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Thesurprisepartybox.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Surprise Party Box

The Surprise Party Box (http://www.thesurprisepartybox.com) is a unique gift idea that’s sure to create a party atmosphere for all of the special people in your life. This delightful package is much more than a present; it provides the recipient with a whole party experience -- all wrapped up in a beautifully packaged box! You will be sure to find the perfect surprise party box for every celebrated occasion for all those on your gift list.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

