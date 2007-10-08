Old Republic Home Protection Scores With New Online Services

San Ramon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2007 -- To better serve their clients, improve operational efficiencies, and increase their competitive edge, Old Republic Home Protection has added enhancements to their Web site, allowing clients to order or renew a home warranty and place requests for service online. Plan holders and Realtors® have overwhelmingly embraced the convenience and efficiency of being able to take care of their Home Warranty needs with a few clicks of the mouse.



The first enhancements to roll out were the ability to obtain quotes and purchase a warranty online. These functions were followed with the ability for Plan Holders to place service requests and renew Home Protection Plans online.



The online ordering system has been a tremendous success, with 40% of all orders now being placed online. Although the online renewal and service request options are more recent enhancements, and still gaining popularity with clients, Old Republic Home Protection is confident that they will experience the same or higher level of success with these on-line functions.



About Old Republic Home Protection



Our Product

A home warranty is a one-year service contract that repairs/replaces a home’s major systems or appliances that fail due to normal use during the term of the contract. Our Standard Plan offers coverage on plumbing, heating and electrical systems as well as appliances including oven/range, water heater, dishwasher, garbage disposal, trash compactor and specialty items such as built-in bathtub whirlpool, and central vacuum systems. Optional coverage is also available, which varies by state. Please see your state-specific Plan for details of coverage



Our History

Old Republic Home Protection has been a leader in the Home Warranty Industry since 1978, and is currently the third largest home warranty company nationwide, conducting business in 27 states coast to coast. ORHP is a member of the Old Republic International Group of Companies (ORI), one of the nation's 50 largest publicly held diversified financial services institutions. Headquartered in Chicago, ORI's business is concentrated in commercial insurance lines, diversified across four major industry segments: general, mortgage, title and life.



Our Service

At Old Republic Home Protection, we don't want to be just a "one-year warranty company" to our clients - we want to be their warranty company for a lifetime. We know the only way to earn that type of loyalty is by providing great customer service experiences. We strive each day to provide just that by offering fast, friendly and efficient service that keeps our clients coming back year after year! We are available to accept service requests 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



