Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate of Montgomery Welcomes Adarsh A. K. Sharma

Belle Mead, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- Adarsh “A.K.” Sharma recently joined the Montgoemry office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate as sales associate. Sharma brings 8 years professional real estate experience and 45 years of sales and international sales consultin



Sharma grew up in Kenya, East Africa where he earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Economics. He is multilingual speaking Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and Swahili. He currently resides in Hillsborough with his wife and two children.



“We are excited to have “A.K.” here in our office said Anthony Dolceamore, branch executive for the Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate Montgomery office. “His connection to the community of Hillsborough and experience in the business is a tremendous asset to not only our clients but agents as well.”



Sharma is active in the community, a Past Distinguished President of Auburn/Lewiston Kiwanis International and Distinguished Lt. Governor of New England Kiwanis International as well as a Free Mason



Sharma specializes in working with first time home buyers. He serves the Hillsborough, Montgomery, Somerset, Somerset County, Middlesex County, and Hunterdon County.



The Montgomery office of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate is at 2161 Route 206 Belle Mead, NJ. Contact Adarsh A.K. Sharama at 908-874-5191 or asharma@gnrgmac.com.



Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate has 17 offices and 700 sales associates throughout New Jersey. GMAC Home Services, LLC is the parent company of Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate, and has more than 1,300 real estate brokerage offices and 22,000 agents nationwide. In addition to real estate brokerage, GMAC Home Services LLC provides comprehensive relocation, mortgage and real estate brokerage franchise services.



For information about properties available, visit Gloria Nilson GMAC Real Estate at http://www.glorianilson.com.

