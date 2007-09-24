General Aviation Catering Association Announces Guidelines, Launches Membership Campaign

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2007 -- The International Association of General Aviation Catering (IAGAC) was established to raise the level and quality of services provided to the general aviation community worldwide and to aid in setting up emerging markets with the proper infrastructure for catering to general aviation. The IAGAC published and disseminated its quality and portion guidelines at the June 2007 Flight Attendants Conference. The association was introduced at this month’s 60th Annual Meeting & Convention of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in Atlanta where membership applications are being processed.



According to Paula Kraft, owner of Tastefully Yours Catering in Atlanta, GA, “The IAGAC has been established to help general aviation catering companies adhere to the same baseline standards for quality, sanitation, safety, security as well as portions, and to serve as a resource for the general aviation community, providing training and advice to caterers, flight attendants, FBOs, flight departments and other aviation personnel. IAGAC’s long term goal is to work with aircraft galley designers to ensure packaging compatibility.”



All IAGAC member caterers will be audited annually by an independent source for safety, sanitation, quality and security. Flight crews will be encouraged to submit caterer critiques to the association.



Marsell N. Amineddine, owner of M Foods in Cairo, Egypt, states “The IAGAC will offer its members training and various programs to benefit caterers seeking to open an aviation catering business and to assist flight attendants who desire additional culinary training. The association will offer free training and programs at future NBAA events.”



The Steering Committee for the IAGAC is comprised of the following members in addition to Mr. Amineddine and Ms. Kraft: Joseph Celetano, Principal of Rudy’s Catering; Richard Geier, Manager, Catering Services for NetJet Services, Inc.; Monalisa Shaheen, of the Aviation Services Network; Patricia Richardson, a Cabin Safety Instructor with FlightSafety International; Lynn Brocklehurst, a Senior Flight Attendant with Whirlpool Corp.; Matt Keegan, President of Matthew C Keegan, LLC; Khalid Halim, President of Jetfinity, Inc.; Kim Elliott, Operations Manager for Executive Catering; Jean Dible, Owner of GA Food Safety Professionals; Richard Barley, an Executive Chef with Southern Sky Inflight Catering; and Ed Barranco, owner of Chef’s Market.



About the IAGAC



Established to promote best practices and professional standards within the international catering industry, the IAGAC’s mission is, the “Constant determination for excellence in safety, value, reputation and education in international general aviation catering.”



Membership is open to general aviation caterers; catering departments of business aircraft operators and fractional owners; flight departments; food safety and hygiene training vendors; aviation catering suppliers and vendors; and flight attendants and flight attendant training vendors.

