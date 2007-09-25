Premier Glow Launches New Online Blog for Party Goers

Collierville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2007 -- Premierglow.com, a leader in wholesale glow sticks, party novelties, and body lights, have unveiled a new web blog packed with the latest product release information and fund raising suggestions to benefit individuals or groups looking to accent their next social or event with glow and party products.



Now organizations or wholesalers looking to add the extra spice to their gatherings or inventory can easily access the blog for product reviews and new ways to improve their functions. The blog resource provides a much needed voice in the party novelty industry that consumers are sure to relate to.



"We are very excited with the launch of our new blog. Consumers can not only visit our web site to learn about our latest products and speciality sales, but now they can get party tips and suggestions in our blog section," said Jeremy Thompson, owner and operator for Premier Glow.



“Our new blog will also include new innovative fund raising ideas for organizations needing something new and novel. From flashing root beer floats to customized high school football drinking glasses, there is a cool and affordable idea suitable for any organization.”



Jeremy continued to discuss the range of products offered by Premier Glow, "We carry the traditional glow products for both novelty and industrial use. This includes glow sticks and necklaces. Our novelty glow products have a 4-8 hour glow time, in addition we also stock are large inventory of flashing party toys. Whereas, our industrial products provide a much longer glow and are used in emergency situations.”



Americans will not only benefit from some of the lowest wholesale prices available online, but Premier Glow’s vast selection of both glow and light novelties will provide consumers with the selection they desire at a price they can afford.



There’s something for everyone at Premier Glow, products and ideas to meet your specific party or wholesale needs. The latest addition Premier Glow blog is not only beneficial to consumers, but many organizations and wholesalers will benefit from the glow blog as well.



