Videogame Parody Movie Press Start Released Today on DVD

Champaign, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2007 -- Press Start, the first full-length videogame-based adventure parody movie, was officially released today by Dark Maze Studios. Unlike movies based on specific videogames, Press Start is based on no one title but lovingly spoofs a wide range of game types, especially the old 8- and 16-bit games from the days of the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo, and Sega Genesis consoles. Here, the world actually works according to the absurd videogame notions of physics and logic. The $12.99 DVD is available through the film's website at PressStartMovie.com.



Press Start tells the tale of an average, ordinary suburban youth and volunteer monster exterminator who gets caught up in the struggle to defeat an evil sorcerer devoted to world domination and endless telephone conversation with his evil buddies. Recruited by a tough-as-nails space soldier and an enthusiastically ill-tempered ninja, he must survive every videogame convention that ever begged to be lampooned and succeed where even the little Italian plumber has failed.



The film is the brainchild of producer/director Ed Glaser, who is Dark Maze Studios. He gives writer Kevin Folliard and a very small but intensely dedicated cast and crew credit for not only bringing his satiric vision to life, but for making it look as if it had a far larger budget than was actually available.



Press Start is also the first spoof in which stars of the videogame industry joined in to help poke fun at what they do. Among those whose contributions appear in the movie are:



• Daniel Pesina, who was the live-action actor portraying Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Reptile in the first two Mortal Kombat videogames, as well as having roles in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and The Book of Swords.

• Carlos Pesina, who’s known best to videogames for portraying the thunder god Raiden in the Mortal Kombat I and II games, but who is also a renowned motion capture artist and animator for Midway Games.

• Arin Hanson, the voice actor who portrayed Bruce Banner in Marvel Ultimate Alliance.

• Jake Kaufman, the composer who scored the music for, among other games, Shantae and the upcoming Contra 4.

• Rod Contreras, visual effects artist and videogame enthusiast who has provided special effects for several short independent features.



While Glaser admits that Press Start clearly is not only low budget but microbudget, he does so with pride.



“It’s low budget in the best way,” Glaser says, “with a very funny cast and crew bringing to life a very funny script. If you enjoy classic videogames, this movie is going to make you smile.”



Press Start will have an official premiere on the big screen on October 3 at The Virginia Theatre in Champaign, Illinois — the venue that serves as home to Roger Ebert’s Film Festival. The premiere is sponsored by Volition, Inc., developer of such videogames as Saints Row, Red Faction, and The Punisher.



About Dark Maze Studios

Dark Maze Studios is a Champaign, Illinois-based microbudget independent film studio that strives to produce high-quality entertainment on budgets Hollywood would consider pocket change. Dark Maze has produced a number of successful short films since 2002. Press Start is the company’s first feature-length project.

