Business Satellite Internet Leader IP Access International Joins Colorado Mining Association

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2007 -- IP Access International, a global provider of business satellite Internet services today announced it has become a member of the Colorado Mining Association (CMA), the oldest professional mining industry trade association in the United States. CMA’s 650 members include the producers of coal, metals, agricultural and industrial minerals throughout Colorado and the West, as well as individuals and companies providing equipment, supplies and other services to the mining industry.



IP Access International (IPA) provides remote satellite communications to mining sites in the continental United States, Mexico, Canada and South America. By becoming a member of CMA, IPA plans to expand the reaches of its audience by sharing with other CMA members information on the availability and affordability of remote IP commercial satellite communications for their exploration and mining locations. In turn, IPA is able to take advantage of the opportunities this great organization provides its vendors and suppliers to interact with mining companies whose influence extend well beyond Colorado’s borders. IPA hopes to take full advantage of the joint business opportunities promoted at CMA forums and build business relationships with these key vertical clients. Various membership programs will allow for the exchange of key information on business and economic other developments affecting the mining industry.



IP Access International will be exhibiting at the Oil Sands Trade Show and Conference in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, September 19-21. We will also be in Denver for the National Western Mining Conference in February 11- 14, 2008. For more information, please contact: sales@ipinternational.net or call 866-510-7889.



About CMA

The Colorado Mining Association is the oldest and one of the most effective mining trade associations in the United States. Founded in 1876, CMA celebrates more than a century of service to the mineral resource industry in Colorado and throughout the region. As a voice of mining, CMA promotes the mining industry’s interests before governmental agencies and the general public, and further provides opportunities for professional growth and business development for its members. For more information, visit: http://www.coloradomining.org



About IP Access International

IP Access International is a global business satellite provider supplying Internet, voice, video and data connectivity solutions to organizations around the world. Servicing key industry verticals including energy, oil and gas, mining, forestry, medical, construction and agriculture with fixed and mobile satellite solutions. Our customers use our services for full time, back-up and occasional use. We are one of the only commercial satellite providers capable of extending corporate networks to remote sites by utilizing IPSEC encrypted links that are specifically designed to support legacy mainframe database applications as well as Citrix, SAP, Lotus Notes, Voice and high resolution video. With advanced satellite communications on land and sea via a sophisticated infrastructure of linked satellites and land networks, IP Access International provides multi-network communications all through a single source provider to both US as well as international locations. IP Access International's global headquarters are located in San Juan Capistrano, California, U.S.A. For more information, visit http://www.ipinternational.net or call 866-510-7889.

