ZipForge: Add ZIP Compression Support to Your Delphi or C++ Application

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2007 -- ZipForge is an advanced Delphi ZIP omponent, written completely in Delphi. It do not require any DLLs.



ZipForge features include SFX archives support, repair, encryption, unicode filenames support, Zip64, splitting and multi-spanning support. Full source code is available.



ZipForge Personal is free for personal use.

Any company must order commercial edition of ZipForge to use it in its projects.



Key features:



- Creates archive files in wide known ZIP format by PKZIP, Inc.

- Native VCL; no DLLs; no OCXs

- Adds, moves, extracts, deletes, updates, tests, refreshes a group of files by a single operation

- Free for personal use

- Creates self-extracting (SFX) archives

- Performs regularly archive updates using transactions that allows canceling all modifications at any time in case of some failures. Also this technology optimizes the speed of the archive modification

- Compresses large files with low memory consumption

- Comprehensive help; lots of demos

- Repairs damaged archives

- Zip64 format is supported; maximum archive size is 2^63 bytes

- Archive splitting and multiple disk spanning support

- Unicode filenames support



To learn more and download ZipForge Personal, visit http://www.componentace.com

