CybrHost Selects ControlScan to Provide PCI Compliance and Website Security

Atlanta, GA and Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2007 -- CybrHost, a Miva Premier Partner since 1999, has joined with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This partnership provides CybrHost customers access to ControlScan’s premier security and marketing solutions. CybrHost has negotiated excellent pricing for their e-merchants to help them meet the mandated Payment Card Industry (PCI) security requirements. In addition to offering innovative tools for PCI compliance, ControlScan will also provide CybrHost customers with scheduled and on-demand vulnerability assessment scanning and the Verified Secure certification seal.



CybrHost e-merchants have a unique opportunity to enhance customer confidence in their credit card transactions. “The ControlScan products can enhance our merchants’ online storefronts immeasurably,” said Barry Zack, President of CybrHost.



All companies that accept, process, and/or store credit card information need to meet the mandatory Payment Card Industry requirements. ControlScan’s Sentry PCI solution has helped countless companies of all sizes reach compliance with these security standards. This unique system makes compliance easy by providing companies with the mandatory quarterly security scans, Self-Assessment Questionnaire, and ControlScan’s renowned Absolute Support.



“It is extremely important to take proactive measures to secure customer’s sensitive information in today’s e-commerce world” said Jill Cooper, ControlScan’s Director of Channel Sales. “In addition to offering CybrHost merchants our security scanning services, we will also offer them independent audits of their privacy policies and procedures. “ControlScan offers e-commerce companies Internet security with a return through an array of certification seals that are designed to address the foremost concerns of online shoppers such as identity theft, privacy concerns, and the legitimacy of a business. After successfully completing each corresponding certification process, online businesses are given the opportunity to post these seals on their website. Once posted, e-commerce companies experience a significant increase in online sales and decrease in shopping cart dropout.



CybrHost‘s partnership with ControlScan solidifies their commitment to providing e-merchants the tools for a safe online shopping experience.



About CybrHost

CybrHost, a Miva Premier Partner since 1999, is a full service e-commerce web host. Thousands of web site customers from all over the world have joined the CybrHost community, where enterprise-class hardware and connectivity enhances customer service, which is second to none. Headquartered in Cleveland Ohio, CybrHost offers shared, dedicated and virtual dedicated servers at competitive prices with prompt, courteous, and highly knowledgeable technical support. For additional information about CybrHost services, please visit http://www.cybrhost.com or call toll free 1-866-300-6482.



About ControlScan

ControlScan is a market leader in e-commerce security, enabling businesses and consumers to have confidence in a connected world. ControlScan helps its customers protect their infrastructure, information, and interactions by delivering services that address risks to security and compliance. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan has customers in over 20 countries and secures thousands of transactions daily. ControlScan is a payment card industry approved scanning vendor and offers affordable internet security and marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes. For more information about ControlScan’s services please visit http://www.controlscan.com or call toll free 1-800-825-3301.

