ControlScan Certifies www.greatflashlightsandniftytools.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Belen, NM-- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Timothy Turtle Enterprises, Inc. announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Timothy Turtle Enterprises, Inc.’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Timothy Turtle Enterprises, Inc. to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Timothy Turtle Enterprises, Inc. with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of http://Greatflashlightsandniftytools.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Greatflashlightsandniftytools.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Timothy Turtle Enterprises, Inc.

Great flashlights, like Streamlight®, MAGLITE®, and Spotlights, Koehler-Bright Star, Gerber® and Lectro Science Incorporated® (LSI®), and Nifty Tools, like, Leatherman® Multi-purpose-tools, pocket tools, mini-tools,Gerber® Tools, Multi-Pliers® Tools, headlamps, camping lanterns, and Pro-Lok® Gun Locks, and Electronic Safes cashboxes and more tools and flashlights at low prices.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.