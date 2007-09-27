Turner Publishing Named Top 100 Independent Publishers

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- Turner Publishing was named to the top 100 independent publishers in the United States by Bookmarket.com. Five years after its decision to enter the trade publishing market, the company has rapidly made a mark in the publishing industry.



The company launched its flagship trade imprint – Turner – in 2005 and is now publishing over 50 titles annually. The company’s list includes award winners History and Stories of the Best Bars in New York by Jef Klein and its Historic Photos series. The imprint Turner focuses on books of high production quality on niche and specialty interest topics.



“Customers care about their local history,” commented Todd Bottorff, President and Publisher, “and the books we publish preserve their history in a quality format.” The company’s successful Historic Photos series has 60 titles in print.



The company has plans for continued growth with the launch of its fiction imprint - Iroquois Press - that will publish its first title, Wealtheow: Her Telling of Beowulf by Ashley Crownover, by the 2007 year’s end. This is the newest installment in the ancient saga of Beowulf, retelling the tale from Wealtheow, the queen who provides peace and redemption in a time of the Danes' darkest despair.



“There is a lot of great writing out there that may not hit the best seller list. We are providing a place for those writers who can’t get agent or New York attention,” commented Bottorff.



Contact Information:

Rachel Patton

Marketing

Turner Publishing Company

Phone: (615) 255-2665

Email: rpatton@turnerpublishing.com

