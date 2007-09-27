Work-life Balance Expert Lisa Martin Only Canadian to Present at Working Mother 100 Best Companies 2007 Worklife Congress

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- Lisa Martin, founder and president of the Vancouver-based work-life coaching company Briefcase Moms, today announced she will be moderating a session at the upcoming Working Mother 100 Best Companies 2007 WorkLife Congress in New York City. The only Canadian among the conference presenters, Martin says she is “honored to be participating in an event that celebrates the top 100 companies in America for working mothers.”



WHAT: Lisa Martin, work-life balance expert and author of Briefcase Moms: 10 Proven Practices to Balance Working Mothers’ Lives, will facilitate a panel discussion entitled How Ya Gonna Keep ’em? Strategies to Return/Keep Women and Working Moms. Panel participants Cindy Gion and Marie Pierre Zoppis, finance directors at Hewlett-Packard Company, and Shannon Ellis, director of human resources for Patagonia, Inc., will discuss the challenges and rewards of addressing the needs of returning moms. And they’ll showcase specific strategies used by top companies to meet the needs of working mothers.



WHEN: Tuesday, October 2, 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.



WHERE: Working Mother 100 Best Companies 2007 WorkLife Congress



The Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers

811 Seventh Avenue

New York, NY



About the Congress

The 2007 WorkLife Congress is intended to encourage discussion among a diverse group that includes 100 Best Companies for Working Mothers, leading work-life experts, pundits and futurists about how work-life leaders are in an unparalleled position to take their companies to the next level of competition via strategies to recruit, retain and advance top talent and other key workers.



About Briefcase Moms

Briefcase Moms is a work-life coaching and training company that helps organizations attract, engage and retain working mothers. Its work-life programs are unique, innovative and have supported countless women to excel in all areas of their lives while helping organizations keep these valuable employees.

