Dow Jones Selects Ingenuitor One of the Top 25 Wireless Start up Companies

Ingenuitor is creating an electronic interlanguage communication platform called Interphraser.



Language hurdles are an expanding global problem; it’s literally a matter of life and death in healthcare, military, and public safety. US Census data show that the number of people in the US that speak English less than “very well” has doubled from 1980 to 2004. Ingenuitor’s new product, the Interphraser, is the first “translator” that allows the user to capture and understand answers to questions asked. The Interphraser platform is developed to work with any language, any phrase-set, and in any direction. The product is positioned to revolutionize an industry.



Ingenuitor has also been recognized as Dow Jones Healthcare Innovations 2007 top 20 healthcare IT infrastructure start-up & London School of Business top 20 global security start-up

