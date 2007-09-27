French Send Scottish Crime Writer to Jail

Saint-Cere, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- The Prix Intramuros - literally, “within the walls” - is decided by juries made up of inmates in French penitentiaries. The seven shortlisted authors for the prize face a day in jail and 12 hours of interrogations by panels of prisoners. It is the third year of the prize, and the winner will be announced during Cognac's annual Festival of Crime Writing, "Polar & Co", on October 20.





May has owned a house in France for 20 years and has lived there full-time since 2003. Although he speaks French, he has concerns about being fluent enough to get through the interrogations. However, he has a plan to divert attention away from any grammatical errors, “As a Scotsman, I’m going to be wearing my national dress of the kilt,” he said, “I’m hoping it’ll make a lasting impression on the juries of inmates.”





This is the second time that May's books have been honored in his adopted home of France. Elle Magazine shortlisted the first of his China Thrillers series, "The Firemaker" for their "Grand Prix" of Literature two years ago.





"Snakehead" is the fourth in the series. The story involves bio-terrorism and opens in southern Texas with the macabre discovery of truck full of dead Chinese immigrants. Whilst researching the book in the USA, Peter May visited prisons in Huntsville TX, including the infamous death row of the Walls Unit. May's China Thrillers are published in the USA by St Martin's Press, with "The Killing Room" due out there in February 2008.





May is currently writing a new series of thrillers set in France. The first of which, “Extraordinary People” was described as “Intelligent, involved, ingenious” by New York Times best-selling author Steve Berry. The second in this series, "The Critic", will be published in November this year by Poisoned Pen Press (USA). The story takes the reader to the vineyards of South West France, on an investigation into the killing of a famous American wine critic.





Peter May will visit the USA in February/March 2008 for a book-signing and wine-tasting tour - if he gets out of jail in time...

