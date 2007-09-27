World Vital Records, Inc.’s CEO Awarded Prestigious Utah Genealogical Association Fellow Award

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- World Vital Records, Inc.’s CEO, Paul Allen, recently received the Utah Genealogical Association (UGA) Fellow award at the 2007 UGA Annual Genealogical Conference held in Salt Lake City.



“UGA is pleased to present its highest award to Paul Allen. We recognize Allen’s long-time interest in trying to make genealogical information available to the public,” said Neal Southwick, UGA Award Committee Chair. “We applaud Allen’s leadership in the field of making genealogical resources more available on the Internet which affects genealogical enthusiasts worldwide.”



The UGA Fellow award is given annually to one or two living individuals in recognition of their contributions and on-going commitment to the field of genealogy that are major in scope. This may be evidenced by any combination of publications, teaching and speaking, or leadership. This may be evidenced by any combination of publications, teaching and speaking, or leadership.



Allen has made substantial contributions to the field of genealogy. He co-founded Ancestry.com in 1997 and was its first CEO. He also served in several major roles before leaving the company in 2002.



Allen is currently the CEO of World Vital Records, Inc., with a goal to provide access to billions of high quality records from all around the world to people who are doing genealogy and family history research. World Vital Records, Inc. also recently launched FamilyLink.com a free, social network for genealogists and families.



"I feel very humbled by the UGA award. This honor was made possible by the wonderfully talented team at World Vital Records, many of whom were with me in the early years at Ancestry. We really want to make a difference in the genealogy and family history space,” said Paul Allen, CEO, World Vital Records, Inc.



UGA Fellows have the privilege of using the post-nominals F.U.G.A., following their name. Paul will be numbered with a prestigious group of individuals that have FUGA status, such as Barbara Dodson Walker, President Emerita of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Kory L. Meyerink, AG, ProGenealogists.com, and Kip Sperry, CG, AG, Associate Professor of family history at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.



"I am very pleased that Paul's major contributions to genealogy have been recognized with this award. Having known him for a dozen years, I've appreciated the drive and passion he brings to his family history endeavors. It is particularly good to know that he won't be stopping; Paul will continue to make genealogy easier and faster to do for years to come,” said Kory Meyerink, BS, MLS, AG, FUGA, ProGenealogists.com.



