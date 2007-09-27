Honestech Introduces Claymation Studio Deluxe

New York, NY at Digital Life and Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2007 -- Honestech, Inc. today announced the release of “Claymation Studio Deluxe” an easy-to-use stop-motion authoring studio which enables novice users to create claymation, stop-motion video, animation and cell-based videos from imported images, photographs, music audio and recorded sound tracks. Honestech, (www.honestech.com), a leading developer and marketer of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) software technology for multimedia content on PCs, handheld devices and phones, will retail the product at under $50.00.



The new product, which includes Clay, targets the fast growing consumer created content market, allows users to capture images using a digital camera, webcam, DV camcorder or any digital image source, create characters, apply small changes, and add background images and music to create complete claymation movies.



Features of the “Claymation Studio” software include:



• Onionskin, which allows users to view the previous frame and the next frame in the creation process on a same-screen transparent overlay mode to help perfect the image for the next frame.

• Rotoscope, where users can view a still photo on top of a new image in the creation process and use it as reference to help produce images that are difficult to create.

• Chroma key, which allows users to put an object on a blue/green screen and import easily-changeable background images from another source.

• WMV/AVI/MPEG, which enables users to save their videos in Windows Media File or Audio Video Interleave formats.

• Audio recording, which allows users to import or record audio and add it to specific frames.

• Simple frame editing, whereby the user can display frames in sequence, and change the order of the frames using drag-and-drop.

• Project format, which allows users to save a current project being worked on, and continue working on it at a later time.



Available immediately, Honestech’s “Claymation Studio Deluxe” joins VHS to DVD Deluxe 3.0 and other leading and award winning products available through major retailers including; Frys Electronics, Costco, Officemax, OfficeDepot, Amazon.com, Buy.com, other leading retailers and through the company’s web site at www.Honestech.com, and leading catalogers world-wide.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc., is a subsidiary of Honest Technology Co. Ltd., a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.



For more information about Honestech please visit http://www.honestech.com.

