Global Vision to Attend RAPS Annual Conference

Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- “Our solutions are designed to deliver peace of mind and accuracy for all of our customers’ critical documents. Keeping track of changes and ensuring the accuracy of all these components is an extremely difficult task, especially with changing regulations, the participation of numerous individuals and departments, and quality control checks,” said Reuben Malz, President of Global Vision. “By taking the proper precautions to secure their workflow, our customers are able to ensure their documents are safe and that all changes have been tracked and traced”.



Docu-Proof, a text verification tool, detects all changes in documents regardless of layout or format. It includes the inspection of foreign language characters and even Braille. It allows the user to ensure complete precision when reviewing and publishing critical documents. Docu-Proof dramatically eases the challenges that professionals face on a daily basis when trying to manage and ensure the accuracy of packaging components, contracts, and publications. Detailed accountability is attainable with its extensive reporting feature that documents all changes, thereby ensuring the accuracy of printed packaging materials.



With the recent European mandate for Braille on medical cartons, Global Vision has also integrated Braille inspection capabilities into all its solutions. All systems meet FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EMEA requirements.



For more information on the RAPS Annual Conference or for general information visit www.globalvisioninc.com or contact info@globalvisioninc.com.



