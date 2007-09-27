VHS TO DVD 3.0 Deluxe by Honestech creates DVD/CD Movies from Camcorders, VCRS And More Available in French and English Trial Download

Austin, TX and Toronto, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) software technology for multimedia content on PCs, handheld devices and phones has released a French language trial version of its leading VHS to DVD 3.0 and VHS to DVD Deluxe 3.0 software programs which convert VHS, C-VHS, Beta and other video and audio formats to DVD.



Using readily available cables and consumer’s existing PC hardware including a video capture card with an S-video or composite video input, the VHS to DVD 3.0 software version is available from retailers or via download. VHS to DVD Deluxe 3.0 is a hardware and software solution that includes USB interface hardware which does not require the user to have a video capture card installed on their PC.



Perfect for both novices and professionals, VHS to DVD 3.0 offers tools to edit and produce quality video files easily and to save and keep priceless home videos in sharp and crystal-clear DVD/CD quality. Using the Easy Wizard Mode, anyone can transfer VHS, Beta, or other videotapes to DVD with just a few clicks, using step-by-step pictorial instructions that guide the user through the process. Advanced scene editing tools allow users to record movies, delete commercials or unwanted scenes, and easily add special effects, titles and chapter points.



The retail version of VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe comes complete with a USB 2.0 MY-VIDBOX and provides entertainment with the power to easily create and archive any DVD/CD movie from a camcorder, VCR, or DVD player. New features include the ability to convert cassette tapes and LP records to MP3 files and audio CDs, and formatting that allows users to watch videos on new devices, such as an iPod, PSP and more.



VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe supports CD-R/RW, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and DVD+/- R DL and includes a burning-after-recording feature that is useful when converting a video that is longer than 30 minutes. A recording can be made for the duration set and then burned to the media of choice. Recording time is adjustable so that only the section of a movie desired is made into a clip. Movie clips are then managed in a file pool for ease of viewing, editing and deleting.



The plug-and-play MY-VIDBOX USB 2.0 TV Tuner Capture device allows users to capture both audio and video through USB 2.0 with speeds up to 480Mbits without the need to connect an extra audio cable. The USB 2.0 MY-VIDBOX supports S-Video and composite video inputs. With the S-Video input, you can capture the best video quality from sources with S-Video outputs. No external power adapter is needed, making the USB MY-VIDBOX especially suitable for laptop users.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products, including VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit for converting VHS tapes to DVD, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, Video Patrol 5.0 an internet access video surveillance system and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility, are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Radio Shack, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at Honestech.com. In Canada, Honestech’s products will be available at Future Shop, Office Depot, Best Buy Canada and London Drug.



For more information about VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe and Honestech please visit the company web site at www.Honestech.com.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video. Honestech has offices in Austin, Texas, Taipei, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan and Daejeon, Korea.



