Shooting Protection Provided Through Bullet Resistant Student Backpacks For Students At BackPackShield.com

Austin, TX and New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2007 -- A series of Level IIIA bullet resistant portable shields for student backpacks, computer bags, brief cases and other portable cases and bags was announced today by BACKPACKSHIELD Manufacturing. Impermeable to most all handgun bullets the shields are portable and can be moved between backpacks and bags securing the investment offering years of use.



The patented bullet resistant Dupont Kevlar™ BackPackShield™ is a light weight armor panel insert manufactured with the most advanced and lightest aerospace ballistic composite material available. Manufactured with more than ten layers of bullet resistant Dupont Kevlartm fabric, which has ten times the tensile strength of steel, the layers are bound and epoxy impregnated into a sheet less than ½” thick and weighing less than a typical textbook. Retailing for $249, for a standard size which fits most student backpacks, the shields are available in more than 10 colors to allow discretion, or personalization. The BackPackShields come with an installation kit with removable Velcro™ which allows easy removal, washing, and portability.



“Unlike weaker level II ballistic curtains that are permanently sewn into bags, BackPackShields are manufacturer to a much higher National Institute of Justice (N.I.J.) Level IIIA specification.” said Kerry Clark, President of BackPackShield and Defense Contractor and Supplier AMPTEC RESEARCH Corp. “Level IIIA protection specifications can stop even the hardened full metal jacketed high velocity handgun bullets including 9 mm and 44 Magnum that pass right through a level II bullet-proof liner. “



A full line of shields are available which support common laptop computer carrying cases from most manufacturers including; Dell, HP, Sony and Toshiba. Custom sizes and shapes can also be ordered. Additional information, prices and specifications are available on the company’s web site at Backpackshield.com.



About BackPackShield Manufacturing



BackPackShield manufacturing, located in Austin, TX, was founded by Kerry Clark. Clark, also the President of Defense and Aerospace Supplier AMPTEC RESEARCH CORP. Clark has more than 27 years experience in developing and designing explosive safety products for safely testing high explosive ordnance such as missile warheads for the USAF, US NAVY, Lockheed Martin and Boeing Company. Inspired while working with the USAF Special Operations, who were lining their MH-53J PAVLOW Attack Helicopters with bullet resistant Kevlar™”, Kerry realized that a light thin semi-rigid backpack shield that stops virtually every handgun round could be discretely added to student and collegiate backpacks providing both protection and peace of mind for students and families. Additional information is available at http://backpackshield.com and http://AMPTEC.com.

