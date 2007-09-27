A New Paragon of Remote Monitoring and Control

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- With Anyplace Control, you will get the smoothest remote connection experience along with full control over the system. Thanks to the innovative connection technologies of Anyplace Control 4.0, the successful connection doesn't require the computer to have an external static IP address. Another good thing is that the program can automatically bypass routers and firewalls that lie between the remote computer and your machine. Ordinary home users and help desk specialists alike will certainly appreciate such a change of the connection procedure.



Anyplace Control allows users to transfer files between the connected computers. You no longer need to spend time on sending files via e-mail, because it's much easier to transfer them directly using the software like Anyplace Control. Simply copy any text and graphics from one PC and paste it to another. The program can transfer any kind of data, and you can be sure that the information you send will be delivered immediately with no response delay.



Developed with much care to end users comfort, Anyplace Control presents a hassle-free solution for a wide range of tasks. Home users can use the program to get access to their office computers and work from home or check their own PC while being away from home. It's also of much help when you need to quickly resolve some problem or share files in your home network. Anyplace Control is also the right choice for remote assistants and network admins because it's the best tool for troubleshooting computers remotely.



Anyplace Control 4.0 is available today.



Pricing and Availability

Anyplace Control runs under all versions of Microsoft Windows and costs $22 (USD) for a single-user license. Discounts for volume buyers are available (up to $7 for a license). Licensed customers are entitled to the fully-functional version of the product, free technical support and upgrades. More information on Anyplace Control, as well as a free trial copy is available free of charge from http://www.anyplace-control.com.



Product Page: http://www.anyplace-control.com

Direct download link: http://www.anyplace-control.com/anyplace-control/data/AnyplaceControlInstall.exe

