Record Skype Conversations Easily With Skype Recorder 1.2

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2007 -- Skype Recorder is a surprisingly easy-to-use tool for recording Skype audio conversations. Skype Recorder can record Skype calls automatically. The software has a number of additional handy features such as an automatic record encoding into MP3/WMA/OGG/WAV format, all Skype versions support, conversations in either single or dual audio track recording, hidden mode work, a built-in audio player, a built-in FTP-client and an easy-going interface.



It is really simple to create a new recording. All you need is to run Skype Recorder.



The software will start the recording by itself as soon as you start talking on Skype. The conversation over, Skype Recorder will encode the recording to the specified format and will save the ready file on your hard drive. Due to the built-in audio player, you will be able to listen to the recording in no time and do whatever you like – delete it, move or upload to the site.



"We have been engaged in the development of RSS and Skype technologies for 5 years already and we known what our customers need," said Andy Cheiney, the head of the marketing department in the ExtraLabs Software company. "We are constantly working on increasing the efficiency of our solutions and we are glad that our products are getting more and more popular. We are ready to do everything possible to make our solutions meet all functional requirements of our customers".



The solution of the ExtraLabs Software company won the confidence of users worldwide and was given various awards far more than once. Users of Skype Recorder will highly appreciate the wide range of features available in the solution, the affordable license price ($13.95 USD) including the right to get FREE lifelong updates.



The full-featured version of Skype Recorder 1.2 with a free 30-day trial period is available at the company's sites: http://www.extralabs.net/SkypeRecorderSetup.exe



Read more about Skype Recorder at http://www.extralabs.net/skype-recorder.htm



About ExtraLabs Software

Founded in 2002, the ExtraLabs Software company is engaged in the development of software solutions for web design and RSS creation.



The ExtraLabs Software company closely cooperates with its customers and develops its solutions according to their requirements. The combination of the modern technologies and the creative team results in the success formula that makes it possible to create state-of-the-art solutions meeting the needs of all customers.



You can find more details about the ExtraLabs Software company at http://www.extralabs.net

