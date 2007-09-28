Free Local Business Advertising with Seniors Discounts

Docklands, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2007 -- Seniors Discounts, provider of discounts and personal finance advice to people 50 plus offers free local business advertising to help small business target the largest consumer market in the United Kingdom, the over 50’s.



Currently 32% of the population is over 50. In just over 10 years a staggering 50% of the population will be over 50 in the United Kingdom. They also control 80% of private wealth and are the fastest growing group of internet users.



To help small business attract this relatively untapped group of consumers through their doors Seniors Discounts will provide free advertising to any business that offers a discount to people over 50.



A seniors discount can be offered to entice people back from larger chains and department stores to shop locally. Plus many seniors would prefer shopping close to home due to transport and sometimes mobility issues. They just need a reason. A seniors discount may be just enough temptation to do so.



Daniel Wilson says, “we are happy to work with any business and promote their products or services with creative discounts for seniors.” The type of discount offered may vary depending on your business. It could be a straight percentage discount, limited time offer or something more imaginative.



Along with your free listing you will also have the option of adding a coupon to you listing to track the success of your offer. Plus your business will appear periodically in the Seniors Discounts newsletter. All at no cost!



For more information visit http://www.seniorsdiscounts.co.uk/sdcp/free_local_business_advertising.htm

