Entrepreneurs Got Access to Global Reach Through OMLogic Founder

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2007 -- OMLogic Founder, Pradeep Chopra, motivated a large gathering of Indian Entrepreneurs and Industry Professionals to take their business global at a conference, organized by TiE New Delhi.



TiE New Delhi organized a conference "Start Up Essentials: Steps To Success" on Sep 14, 2007 to give its delegates comprehensive and practical insights for creating & nurturing successful startups. This conference featured some of the most accomplished entrepreneurs, consultants, practitioners and investors who shared their experiences, learning, and key insights on starting and building a successful venture.



In the session, "Innovative and Cost Effective Marketing", Pradeep shared his experience of building a global brand from India using Online Marketing. He shared his views and learning on the phenomenal opportunity Online Marketing offers to businesses to attain global reach and to cost effectively market their products and services.



He stated that today "Being Online Is Not An Option" and how smartly a business executes its Online Marketing initiatives makes all the difference. He gave few examples of how creativity and innovation in online advertising almost doubled the return on the investment at his prior venture. He shared various options a businessman has to capitalize on the opportunity of Online Marketing. In the end, he educated the audience on choosing the right partner if they plan to outsource their Online Marketing. The session ended with a highly interactive and an insightful Question and Answer session in which Pradeep advised entrepreneurs on specific issues and opportunities they were dealing in taking their businesses global.



Pradeep Chopra is an Online Marketing consultant, an international speaker and an Indian entrepreneur with over 8 years of experience of building a global brand. Visit http://www.omlogic.com/online-marketing-consultants.html to know more about him.



Founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs and industry professionals, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is world's largest non-profit organization for entrepreneurs.



