ControlScan Certifies www.totsongo.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Midlophian, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Tots On-the-Go (http://www.totsongo.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Tots On-the-Go’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Tots On-the-Go to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Tots On-the-Go with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Totsongo.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Totsongo.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Tots On-the-Go

Tots On-the-Go (http://www.totsongo.com) sells quality baby strollers and baby gear for active families. Our brands include, BOB, Phil and Teds, Valco Baby, Baby K'Tan, Baby Star, Dad Gear, Timi & Leslie and many other quality brands. Call us for personal consultations for all your baby needs.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

