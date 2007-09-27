ControlScan Certifies www.healthiswealthmaui.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Maul, HI-- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2007 -- Health Is Wealth Maui LLC. September 2007 - In an effort to increase its Internet security, Health Is Wealth Maui LLC, a specialty health and therapy equipment company, announced today that it has hired ControlScan to conduct PCI Compliance scanning. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and Health Is Wealth Maui LLC’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and meeting the PCI Compliance security standards.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, Health Is Wealth Maui LLC hired ControlScan. Through their PCI Compliance process, ControlScan will conduct security tests and audits of HEALTHISWEALTHMAUI.com and certify the site's security.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously.



"As information about privacy and security becomes more rampant, consumers are learning that it is not safe to give just any business their personal information. Likewise, businesses owners understand that they must take precautions to protect themselves and their customers from these criminals," said Mr. Prensky at Health Is Wealth Maui LLC.



About Health Is Wealth Maui LLC

Health Is Wealth Maui LLC (HIWM) (http://www.healthiswealthmaui.com) has been servicing customers throughout North America online since 2002. HIWM services customers nationwide and is dedicated to providing advanced, high quality health and therapy equipment and information with professional service at competitive prices.



HIWM specializes in cold lasers for healing, electronic acupressure products, spa tables and massage tables, air purification machines, and electromagnetic pollution protection with EMF Guardian products to name a few. Health Is Wealth Maui LLC also has a blog and provides valuable health information about polyatomic oxygen, water ionizers, ionized water purification technologies, cold lasers, healing lasers, radiation dangers and help in choosing a massage table.



Health Is Wealth Maui LLC is located in Hawaii on the beautiful island of Maui. Mail can be sent to PO Box 792040, Paia HI 96779. The CEO, Mr Kalon Prensky brings over 24 years experience in the alternative medicine and healing arts fields to this company. You can contact HIWM or Mr. Prensky at toll free 888-824-7558 or visit online at http://healthiswealthmaui.com where there is also a blog and contact page for sending email.



About ControlScan

ControlScan provides third party verification and services to identify, measure and prioritize security, privacy, quality, accessibility and compliance risks that exist on corporate web properties. Our solutions provide the visibility and control necessary to evaluate a company's web property risk exposure, and to put processes and procedures in place to effectively implement online governance strategies. For more information visit www.controlscan.com or call, toll free, at 1-800-825-3301.