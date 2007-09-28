ControlScan Certifies www.coldlasersupplies.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Maul, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2007 -- In an effort to increase its Internet security, Cold Laser Supplies (http://www.coldlasersupplies.com), a specialty health and therapy equipment company, announced today that it has hired ControlScan to conduct PCI Compliance scanning. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and Cold Laser Supplies continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and meeting the PCI Compliance security standards.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, Cold Laser Supplies hired ControlScan. Through their PCI Compliance process, ControlScan will conduct security tests and audits of COLDLASERSUPPLIES.com and certify the site's security.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously.



"As information about privacy and security becomes more rampant, consumers are learning that it is not safe to give just any business their personal information. Likewise, businesses owners understand that they must take precautions to protect themselves and their customers from these criminals," said Mr. Prensky at Cold Laser Supplies.



About Cold Laser Supplies

Cold Laser Supplies (CLS) is poised to be the place to go for doctors, practitioners and laypeople who want current cold laser equipment, education and information. CLS services customers nationwide and is dedicated to providing the best selection of advanced, high quality cold laser therapy equipment and information with professional service at competitive prices.



Cold Laser Supplies specializes in cold lasers for healing, pain management, smoking cessation, weight control, wound care, burn care and skin care. CLS also has a blog at ColdLaserNews.com and provides valuable and current news and information about the cold laser and low level laser industry for beginners and experts alike.



Cold Laser Supplies is located in Maui, Hawaii. Mail can be sent to PO Box 792040, Paia HI 96779. The CEO, Mr Kalon Prensky brings over 24 years experience in the alternative medicine and healing arts fields to this company. You can contact CLS or Mr. Prensky at toll free 1-888-824-7558 or visit online at http://coldlasersupplies.com where there is also a blog and contact page for sending email.



About ControlScan

ControlScan provides third party verification and services to identify, measure and prioritize security, privacy, quality, accessibility and compliance risks that exist on corporate web properties. Our solutions provide the visibility and control necessary to evaluate a company's web property risk exposure, and to put processes and procedures in place to effectively implement online governance strategies. For more information visit http://www.controlscan.com or call, toll free, at 1-800-825-3301.

