Lakeville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2007 -- The Working Person’s Store, in conjunction with Carolina Shoe Company, today announced the national “Search for the American Worker 2.” The Indiana based work-wear retailer is again using the latest Internet technologies to find, and then let America “cast its vote” for that special someone to represent the best qualities of the American Worker in the retailer’s store and online catalog located at http://www.WorkingPerson.com.



“The Search for the American Worker was a lot of fun last year”, said Eric Deniger, CEO of The Working Person’s Store. “We had over 240,000 visitors to the “American Worker” section of our website during the contest. When the votes were tallied the visitors to our website picked Brian Blosser, a diesel mechanic and volunteer fireman as the winner. Brian will be featured in our Working Person’s Store TV spots this fall.”



Entering is easy: Entrants can visit http://www.WorkingPerson.com, click on the “Search for the American Worker” button, fill out the form and upload their picture or video clip. From these entries, The Working Person’s Store will select the finalists and post the entries to a special section of the website, where visitors can cast their votes for the American Worker 2.



The winner will receive a “head to toe” work wear makeover from the The Working Person’s Store and Carolina Shoe Company, and will be featured in an upcoming “work” video to be showcased at the WorkingPerson.com website, and at multiple online video channels, visible world wide.



Carolina Shoes and The Working Person’s Store are working to make life better for the American worker. They share the conviction that quality isn’t a luxury, it’s an absolute necessity. Customers at both Carolina and The Working Person’s Store can shop with confidence knowing the products offered have passed stringent requirements for quality, durability, comfort and outstanding value.

