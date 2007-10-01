IP Access International and DC-Sat.Net Team Up for new Land Rover Launch

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2007 -- IP Access International’s partner, DC-Sat.Net has played a key role in the World launch of Land Rover’s new Freelander in Argentina throughout August and September 2007. Long standing clients of DC-Sat.Net, Land Rover approached DC’s experienced engineers with their requirements for remote and transportable Internet access. Chief Engineer Daniel Jones, who was on location with Land Rover to provide comprehensive installation and support services, said ”It is testament to the quality of our service that Land Rover have returned to DC once again and invited us to be a part of this exciting project”. “We have always endeavored to provide flexible, on-demand and on-budget commercial satellite communications solutions”, he added.



Working with IP Access International, the DC-Sat.Net team equipped a Land Rover Discovery vehicle with an auto acquire 1.2m satellite dish and iDirect terminal. IPA provided DC-Sat with a duplex internet feed through its Atlanta, GA hub, that allowed the world press to report on the launch while driving through Argentina’s adventurous terrain. As the UK’s most experienced provider of two-way satellite terminals, DC-Sat.Net has worked with Land Rover before on international events, including the G4 Rally in Brazil and Laos and the Freelander 2 Launch in Morocco. IPA is pleased to be working closely with DC-Sat on this and other various broadcast and live streaming events worldwide.



About DC-Sat.Net

Established in 1999, DC-Sat.Net is the UK’s most experienced provider of Two-Way satellite terminals. DC-Sat.Net manages, monitors and maintains multiple satellite networks from its London based Network Operations Center. The company provides fixed site and transportable communication solutions, Streaming and Critical Communication links, and Broadcast Content Delivery Solutions throughout the world. For more information, visit http://www.dc-sat.net or email: contact@dc-sat.net



About Land Rover

Since the very first design appeared in 1948, the Land Rover name has become universally identified with definitive four-wheel drive vehicles. Between them, Defender, Freelander, Discovery, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover have evolved to satisfy every requirement for urban style, comfort and unbeatable off-road capability. Over half a century of development, the Land Rover range of vehicles has evolved to become a byword for toughness, durability, comfort and elegant style. Year by year, Land Rover models have redefined the world´s 4x4 categories. Land Rover is proud to sponsor a range of carefully chosen organizations and events. Our global company aims to provide a supportive link with varied organizations that share some of our passion for the great outdoors. For more information, visit http://www.landrover.com



About IP Access International

IP Access International is a global business satellite Internet provider supplying voice, video and data connectivity solutions to organizations around the world. Servicing key industry verticals including energy, oil and gas, mining, forestry, medical, construction and agriculture with fixed and mobile satellite solutions. Our customers use our services for full time, back-up and occasional use. We are one of the only commercial satellite providers capable of extending corporate networks to remote sites by utilizing IPSEC encrypted links that are specifically designed to support legacy mainframe database applications as well as Citrix, SAP, Lotus Notes, Voice and high resolution video. With advanced satellite communications on land and sea via a sophisticated infrastructure of linked satellites and land networks, IP Access International provides multi-network communications all through a single source provider to both US as well as international locations. IP Access International's global headquarters are located in San Juan Capistrano, California, U.S.A. For more information, visit http://www.ipinternational.net or call 866-510-7889.

