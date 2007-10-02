“Bizymoms.com Launches New Section for Mom Entrepreneurs”

Brampton, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2007 -- Bizymoms.com was created by moms in 1997 to provide home business support for work at home moms, and has grown tremendously over the years. Now more than 4.5 million visitors come to http://www.bizymoms.com every year, each with a work-at-home dream.



“Most visitors enjoy the many free resources at Bizymoms including live chats, interactive message boards, support articles and of course help and advice from the Bizymoms Home Business Support Team,” explains Susan Hutson, Bizymoms.com community director. “Now we are taking that support one step further by launching our new Mom Entrepreneur section.”



“The Mom Entrepreneur area at Bizymoms was specially designed for women already established in business,” says Susan. “Here we cover more advanced business topics like forming a corporation, hiring employees and ‘off-shore’ business relationships.”



The new Mom Entrepreneur section also offers Mom Businesses the chance to “toot their own horn” by answering interview questions, submitting a press release or providing a detailed success story.



The ME section also includes a resource section and several business RSS news feeds that will benefit every mom entrepreneur. According to Susan, the new Mom Entrepreneur section at Bizymoms.com is a one-stop resource for any Mom Business. Bookmark it and check back often! http://www.bizymoms.com/entrepreneur



