Stealth - Iss Inc. Is Selling Encryption Solutions

Everett, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2007 -- The security and encryption products manufactures by Information Security Corporation are being used widely by various Federal, state and local government agencies to protect sensitive, unclassified data residing on government laptops, other mobile computing devices and removable storage media devices.



Stealth - ISS Inc. focuses on the sales, integration and support of SecretAgent software. SecretAgent is a file encryption and digital signature utility and provides interoperability across a wide range of platforms such as Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, and most UNIX systems. Secret Agent software allows the user to sign and encrypt files and e-mail messages and allowing encryption, decryption, signing, validating, erasing and hashing functions. According to U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), SecretAgent "is the only known product approved by NSA for use in DOD classified environments, that allows a migration path to the DMS with Fortezza encryption cards."



Stealth - ISS Inc. has become a partner of Information Security Corporation in 2004, providing resale and technical support for ISC products in Florida as well as in Europe.



STEALTH - ISS Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida is a privately owned and professional IT service and computer security company providing complete security solutions and regulatory compliance for the commercial and government sector in the United States and NATO countries.



For more information on Stealth - ISS Inc. computer and security services, please contact Stealth - ISS Inc. or visit http://www.stealth-iss.com.

