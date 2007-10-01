Stratavia Unveils Data Palette 4.0, The Industry's Most Intelligent Data Center Automation Platform

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2007 -- Stratavia™, the leading provider of IT data center automation software and services, today announced the immediate availability of its latest release, Data Palette™ 4.0. With this new version, Stratavia expands its core offering in database automation to address servers, networks and applications. The latest release also includes sophisticated predictive analytics, enhanced decision automation tools, and an intelligent rules engine to align the IT infrastructure with the needs of the business.



“Now, with Data Palette 4.0, IT professionals finally have a central platform for developing and setting policies for their data center that automates urgent, manual, time-consuming tasks,” said Venkat Devraj, co-founder and chief architect, Stratavia. “Complexity within the data center is IT’s biggest adversary in their attempt to offer scalable, reliable and repeatable services to the business. Stratavia makes data center automation goals obtainable.”



Data Palette 4.0



Data Palette is Stratavia’s flagship, patent-pending platform that automates complex, manually intensive but repetitive IT administration tasks. This latest version helps IT professionals define, build and centrally orchestrate standard operating procedures and report on mission-critical IT operations. Data Palette 4.0 features decision, task and process automation, predictive analytics and an intelligent rules engine that empowers IT administrators to:



- Dynamically expand, virtualize and allocate server and storage space when needed;

- Automatically trigger alerts and set resolution policies with no manual intervention;

- Administer and track upgrades and configurations;

- Forensically report on database and IT operations for auditing and analysis;

- Deploy patches to prevent security threats and ensure optimal performance; and

- Support adherence to the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®) framework of best practices.



Combining task, process and decision automation allows junior IT staff to diagnose and address issues without having to escalate them to senior personnel. Data Palette 4.0’s expanded capabilities provide insight and automation that allows IT professionals to anticipate data center issues so the infrastructure can proactively support the business.



This ability to combine multiple levels of automation with the innovative capabilities of predictive analytics provide a higher level of automation intelligence, perfectly suited for IT organizations who wish to become business driven and move away from chaotic, reactive activities.



“I consistently hear from CIOs about the need to clean up the mess in the data center and Stratavia has come up with a way to directly address this through automation,” said Joshua Greenbaum, principal, Enterprise Applications Consulting. “Their solution can show a significant reduction in the time required to complete complex tasks. The result is a more efficient, streamlined operations and lower operating costs.”



About Stratavia

Stratavia is a leading provider of IT Run Book Automation software and services. Stratavia's flagship platform, Data Palette, automates complex, error-prone, manually intensive yet repetitive IT administration tasks, while providing predictive analytics to detect and resolve issues before they can impact operations. Fortune 1000 companies rely on Data Palette to define, build and orchestrate standard operating procedures, and report on mission-critical applications and IT operations. Founded in 2001, Stratavia is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is privately held and venture funded by Adams Street Partners, Asset Management Company and Vista Ventures. For more information go to http://www.stratavia.com.

