ControlScan Certifies www.magnetheadquarters.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Pokomoke City, MD-- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Fairchild Enterprises Inc. (http://Magnetheadquarters.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Fairchild Enterprises Inc.’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Fairchild Enterprises Inc. to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Fairchild Enterprises Inc. with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Magnetheadquarters.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Magnetheadquarters.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Fairchild Enterprises Inc.

http://Magnetheadquarters.com offers high quality indoor and car magnets at an affordable price. They currently carry over 250 different magnets in more than 30 categories and subcategories. All their magnets are printed using quality UV protected ink and are made in the USA. In addition to stock magnets they offer customization of any of the stock magnets or they will create a custom design just for you. Quantity discounts and wholesale pricing is offered as well.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.