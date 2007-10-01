OpSource, Visual Mining Partner to Bring Business Performance Management to On-Demand Companies

Santa Clara, CA and Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2007 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts and Visual Mining™, the premier provider of business performance management solutions, announced today that they have partnered to bring powerful analytic capabilities to Web application companies and software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers who use OpSource On-Demand™ for Web application delivery. Visual Mining’s NetCharts® On-Demand, Partner Edition performance dashboard platform powers OpSource Analytics™, which provides on-demand companies with a comprehensive and integrated real-time view of the business and operational health of their software.



Michael MacDonald, CEO and co-founder, Visual Mining, said, “OpSource is very well known in the SaaS industry, and for good reason. They are well-respected for their ability to take SaaS delivery further than Web hosting or managed services companies. Putting NetCharts On-Demand to work for OpSource’s customers provides them with the ability to easily personalize real-time performance dashboards and gives OpSource an additional way to help on-demand companies succeed in their businesses.”



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, added, “NetCharts On-Demand is the perfect platform to power OpSource Analytics. It enables OpSource On-Demand customers to integrate valuable key performance indicator dashboards into their applications without any additional coding. Our partnership with Visual Mining is an example of how our SaaS ecosystem gives customers access to services that are mission-critical, and allows on-demand companies to focus their efforts on strategic projects that build their intellectual capital and increase their revenue.



“Because understanding customers as well as the performance of on-demand applications is so important to on-demand success,” Ryan continued, “we provide OpSource Analytics free of charge to all OpSource On-Demand customers.”



The NetCharts On-Demand, Partner Edition performance dashboard platform provides a SaaS application framework that enables developers to integrate user-customizable dashboards and scorecards with any application. NetCharts On-Demand saves developers countless hours with policy-based administration, flexible configuration, and enhanced performance and scalability, reducing the time and effort required to manage performance dashboards. In addition to OpSource Analytics, NetCharts On-Demand powers performance dashboards for Salesforce users with Visual Mining’s NetCharts On-Demand, salesforce.com Edition.



About OpSource Analytics

OpSource Analytics provides dashboards that display a wide variety of information about a company’s on-demand product, including information on how the application is performing from a technical perspective and quantitative business data on how the application is being used. OpSource Analytics is part of OpSource On-Demand, a comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform. OpSource On-Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on-demand. OpSource On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery, offering a best-in-class, fully scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure, including application management and 24x7 customer-branded end-user support and a 100% uptime guarantee. In addition to OpSource Analytics, OpSource On-Demand offers tools that accelerate revenue generation, such as OpSource Billing™. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



About Visual Mining

Visual Mining develops innovative graphical reporting, visual analytics, and on-demand performance dashboards for Business Performance Management. Visual Mining produced NetCharts® as the industry’s first commercial Java-based charting engine. NetCharts On Demand, an on-demand business intelligence solution, represents industry best practices developed through over a decade of experience. Thousands of customers worldwide, from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, from financial services to Healthcare utilize Visual Mining’s award-winning solutions to transform their data into actionable information. Information about the company's products and services is available at http://www.visualmining.com.



About OpSource

OpSource delivers Web applications and software as a service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



