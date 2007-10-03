ResellersPanel Goes Dedicated and Expands Its Presence in Europe

London, United Kingdom -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2007 -- ResellersPanel, the emblem of free reseller hosting, announces the launch of its new line of dedicated, semi-dedicated and virtual private servers. A dedicated hosting service means that the client rents an entire server not shared with anyone else, which is typically located in a data center. Besides choosing one of ResellersPanel's five predefined dedicated server packages offering top-notch hardware and the latest cutting-edge processors from Intel and AMD, the more advanced users can also build their own server configuration up from scratch. They are provided with complete root access and thus will be able to install and configure any additional software, and also to reboot the server at any time. Those who do not possess the skills necessary to maintain a dedicated server can consider one of ResellersPanel's Managed Services packages and free themselves of any administration responsibilities.



ResellersPanel has launched three virtual private server packages offering 200, 400 and 800 GB monthly traffic, respectively, as well. A virtual private server implies the division of a physical server into smaller virtual ones, which work as if they were dedicated servers and run their own full-fledged operating systems. The users can choose between Cent OS, Fedora Core 4 and Debian OSs, and between Plesk and cPanel web hosting control panel types. They can reboot their machines independently with the help of the Virtuozzo Power Console, a software-based virtualization environment, and install almost any software that runs on the chosen OS. The semi-dedicated servers, on the other hand, will be accommodating no more than 5-6 accounts each, so that every user will be able to use up to 20% of the CPU resources, perform up to 90 000 MySQL queries per hour and host unlimited domains and e-mail addresses.



In addition, ResellersPanel has started offering hosting services that use servers located in the BlueSquare data center in Maidenhead, England - a move the company has made to the benefit of its European clients. The rest of the servers are housed in Peer1's data center in Fremont, California.



ResellersPanel's CEO Kalin Blaskoff said that ResellersPanel dedicates the dedicated servers to its dedicated clients, that the company has deployed servers located in the United Kingdom because of the growing demand from its resellers, 25% of whom prefer to be hosted on European-based servers because of their geographical location, and that compared to the American hosting market, the European one is twice as big in terms of population.



Nick Blaskov, CFO of ResellersPanel, said that the semi-dedicated hosting solution is for those who find the resources offered by a shared hosting account inconsistent with their growing online requirements, that the virtual private servers combine the affordability of a shared account with the power and independence offered by a dedicated server, and that the dedicated server solution lets the users host their websites on their own independent server and thus say good-bye to any speed, stability and bandwidth-related troubles encountered with the other types of hosting.