bmcm: the Bavarian Measurement Company Munich Introduces Itself

Munich, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2007 -- Since more than 15 years BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) develops and produces measurement technology true to the motto "From sensor to analysis". The product range comprises the full bandwidth of industrial PC-based data acquisition: measurement devices, data acquisition cards, measuring amplifiers, etc., culminating in the professional software for data acquisition and processing "NextView".



In this connection the compliance with commonly used technology standards and the compatibility of the product groups to each other plays an outstanding part, so that bmcm measurement technology can easily be integrated in existing systems.



With the years BMC Messsysteme GmbH continuously developed and extended the fields of activity. The "embedded PC technology" became an important product line in addition to analog and digital data acquisition.



Individual customer requests are implemented by custom-made products in the area of OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and D2M (Design-to-Manufacturing).



With the philosophy "made in Germany" in mind, BMC Messsysteme GmbH proves that even today high-quality products can be developed and produced successfully at an excellent price-performance ratio in Germany.



Starting the direct distribution of bmcm products in July 2006 a completely new side was revealed: data acquisition available directly from the manufacturer.



These manifold developments were the reason to create a bmcm profile. The "PRESENTATION" catalog shows, what the "bavarian measurement company munich" stands for – its philosophy, its products and a multitude of application examples.



The "PRESENTATION" catalog, as well as the product overviews "AMPLIFIERS", "DATA ACQUISITION" and "SOFTWARE" are available for free download at http://www.bmcm.de or can be ordered directly at bmcm (info@bmcm.de).

