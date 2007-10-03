7 Steps to Successful Public Relations Helps Startups Succeed

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2007 -- StartupNation and Rembrandt Communications, LLC, http:/www.rembrandtwrites.com, have collaborated to introduce a no cost toolkit, “7 Steps to Successful Public Relations,” at StartupNation’s business advice website, www.startupnation.com. The simple guidelines are designed to help entrepreneurs leverage the power of public relations to help them generate awareness and demand for their businesses.



“The 7 Steps at StartupNation gave me the basic information I needed to announce and quickly grow my new business, {RE}Think Real Estate, www.rethinkrealestate.com,” says its founder, Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq.



By visiting the “7 Steps to Successful Public Relations” (http://www.startupnation.com/steps/77/steps-successful-public-relations.htm), you can:



- Learn how to:



1. Create an Action Plan

2. Research the Media

3. Develop Story Ideas

4. Prepare a Media Kit

5. Write a Press Release

6. Contact the Media

7. Get the Word Out



- Access free resources, articles, tools and information;



- Receive free, monthly tips via the “Rembrandt Writes Insights” newsletter;



- Discover publicity mistakes to avoid that waste time and money;



- Network with other entrepreneurs;



- Share comments and feedback; and



- Receive discounts on various publicity services.



“We wanted to add more easy-to-use PR advice to StartupNation’s free business content, so it was only natural to do this jointly with Melanie Rembrandt who has helped us achieve our own publicity objectives over the years,” says Rich Sloan, StartupNation Co-founder and Chief Startupologist. “Now our website visitors will have access to the same tactics and tools that have generated such fantastic results for us.”



About StartupNation

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. For more information, visit http://www.startupnation.com.



About Rembrandt Communications, LLC

If you want targeted media relations and writing that produce results, Rembrandt Communications offers numerous products and services to fit your specific needs as a small business owner. From basic media relations, copywriting and ghostwriting to complete PR Plans and live presentations, we can help you with publicity and writing strategies just right for your growing business! Founded in 2004 by experienced public relations consultant, author and writer, Melanie Rembrandt, our team can help your small business increase sales and awareness cost-effectively. If you’re ready to move to the next level of success, please contact us at 800-PR1-0116, or visit http://www.rembrandtwrites.com to receive our free newsletter full of valuable tips and information.

