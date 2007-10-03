The Real Reason Real Estate Professionals Are Struggling…They’re Not Open for Business!

Rocklin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2007 -- On October 19, 2007, a local business strategist reveals the REAL reason less than 12% of homes listed for sale in Placer County are moving…it’s high time someone talks about this!



What does the average real estate professional do the moment they pass their exam? They get hired as an Independent Contractor, are handed a phone and told to ‘get selling!’ Then begins the process of marketing and selling, 24/7, 365 days out of the year. What real estate professionals are failing to realize is that they must learn to run and operate…a business.



“During a recent focus group attended by real estate professionals, everyone agreed they’ve invested incredible sums of money on programs to help them market better, sell better, follow-up better but no one had invested time, energy or effort to learn how to be a better business person,” say’s Liz Pabon, Founder of Liz P. Communications a small business coaching and consulting firm.



It’s this clear gap in the market that motivated Liz Pabon to take her 20+ years of business, branding and marketing expertise and develop a program to show Women in Real Estate the strategy’s they must implement to excel in the 21st century. “The day’s of magnets, pens and door-to-door farming are over. Consumers are much more savvy and jaded to these antiquated tactics. What will drive success moving forward is a new model based in strategy,” say’s Pabon.



“It’s alarming the number of real estate professionals, women in particular that don’t have a grasp of the necessary business building skills and knowledge they need to stay competitive and navigate this new terrain. It’s no wonder since no one is showing them the way.”



On October 19, 2007, Liz Pabon will introduce a 6-step business growth blueprint called “Open for Business” especially for women in real estate held at the Whitney Oaks Golf Club in Rocklin, California. Admission is limited to 30 professionals and registration is $99. “This is an ideal time for women to stage their business for success!”



For additional information, visit: http://www.OpenForBusinessPreview.com



About

Liz P. Communications is a coaching and consulting firm in Rocklin, CA dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs to connect with their purpose and design profitable businesses that is fueled by spirit, smarts and strategy. For more information contact Liz Pabon at 1-800-631-1367 or visit her online at http://www.lizpcommunications.com.

