Vancouver Bed And Breakfast – Guests Give Five Stars for Waterfront And Wilderness Experience in Deep Cove, North Vancouver

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2007 -- The owners of Lockehaven Waterfront Bed and Breakfast in Vancouver, BC, Canada, ( www.lockehaven.ca ) Denise and Noulan Bowker, are pleased to announce an extraordinarily successful first year of operation for the innovative and unique accommodation experience they have now provided to over 100 sets of happy guests from 11 countries and 18 States in the US. This B&B has already earned a 4 star status after inspection by Canada Select, the official government rating agency for accommodation in Canada and has been given 5 stars in all its independent guest reviews to date on Tripadvisor.com.



“Located right on the water in scenic and peaceful Deep Cove at the edge of BC’s wilderness in North Vancouver, Lockehaven seems like a remote coastal resort – and yet it is only a 25 minute drive from downtown Vancouver,” Noulan explains. With its extra large self-contained one-bedroom suites, with expansive outside decks, private entrances and in-suite kitchenettes, it is particularly suitable for longer stays. The private outdoor hot tub is popular with couples wanting a romantic getaway, outdoor recreation enthusiasts or business people needing a relaxing break after a strenuous day.



With its in-suite offices, complete with computers, laser printers, wireless Internet, and dedicated phone lines with free calling to the U.S. and U.K., it is particularly convenient for doing business in the Vancouver area.



The property offers stunning 180 degree up-close views of the pleasure boating activities in Deep Cove and of the fiord of Indian Arm and the Coastal mountains beyond. From Lockehaven you can walk to outdoor activities such as kayaking, power boat rentals, water skiing, mountain hiking, mountain biking and swimming and to Deep Cove village, with several good restaurants, a pub and live theatre. Excellent golf courses and a wide variety of ethnic restaurants are a short drive away. Three good ski hills with night skiing are available within a half hour’s drive and Whistler, the ski site for the 2010 Olympics is only an hour and forty minute drive from Lockehaven – a convenient day trip.



With its extraordinary amenities and location for productive work, relaxation and outdoor recreation, Lockehaven offers unique value as a Vancouver Bed and Breakfast experience year-round.

