ControlScan Certifies www.hotbodz.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA and Edgewater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2007 -- In an effort to increase its internet security, Hot Bodz Bodywear (http://www.hotbodz.com) announced that it has partnered with ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security. This agreement illustrates Hot Bodz Bodywear’s continued commitment to the highest possible security standards. ControlScan will work with Hot Bodz Bodywear to maximize consumer confidence, ensure privacy standards and assist Hot Bodz Bodywear with meeting the Payment Card Industry’s (PCI) compliance security standards.



ControlScan will conduct PCI Compliance security tests of Hotbodz.com in order to help ensure the site's security and the safety of its shoppers. Along with these security tests, ControlScan will conduct independent audits of Hotbodz.com’s privacy policy and procedures.



"Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers," says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar "Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously."



About Hot Bodz Bodywear

Hot Bodz Clothing Company (http://www.hotbodz.com) offers you a huge selection of fashion shirts designed for the bodybuilder and athletic male with over 150 trend setting designs including the hottest upscale dress shirts, body contouring shirts and coolest workout clothing. You are assured only the finest quality and construction.



Experience the uniqueness of our clothing! What makes Hot Bodz different than other clothing lines is that every style is specifically designed to fit the bodybuilding and athletic physique to perfection. Each style is undergone meticulous research and design to offer the best possible fit in all the right places. Place your order with ease and enjoy the accelerated shipping service - usually within 24 hours.



You are assured that all Hot Bodz garments are constructed using the finest quality fabrics and materials manufactured with care and pride. Hot Bodz – the top source for the most exciting and innovative fashions for the bodybuilder and athletic male for over 20 years. For more information, please visit http://www.hotbodz.com or call toll free 1-800-554-8677.



About ControlScan

ControlScan, an industry leader in internet security and PCI Compliance solutions. These solutions include comprehensive PCI Compliance scanning services and marketing tools which have proven to be effective within the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ControlScan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

