Cruise Holidays of Vancouver Wins Top Producing Store for Second Straight Year

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2007 -- Cruise Holidays of Vancouver is the 2007 recipient of the Cruise Holidays Top Producing Store award. This award is given each year to the store with the highest sailed revenue during the previous year, from July to June.



Held onboard Celebrity Cruises’ Mercury from September 23rd to 28th, the 2007 Cruise Holidays Annual Convention drew members from the 130 stores that make up the Cruise Holidays chain. President Denis Lim, along with Vice President Blaine Lambert and Sales Manager Sharl Cline were on hand to receive the prize.



“We’re thrilled to receive this award for the second year in a row. We know it wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing Sales and Admin teams”, said Lim.



“It’s nice to see everyone’s hard work pay off”, said Lambert.



The store once again gained entry into the exclusive President’s Circle – made up of the top 20 performing Cruise Holidays stores, based on total revenue, revenue growth, and participation in Cruise Holidays programs.



“Clearly, Cruise Holidays of Vancouver has not rested on its laurels, but instead, they’ve worked hard to exceed their customers’ expectations which has, in turn, propelled them to earn this stellar achievement for a second straight year,” said Peter D. Thomson, Vice President and COO of Cruise Holidays.



Members of Cruise Holidays of Vancouver’s Sales team were also recognized for their achievements in the past year. The award for Outstanding Sales Achievement is given to Cruise Specialists with greater than $1 million US in sales in the past year. Previous winners Denis Lim, Kirk Olson, and Wes Ewing received the award again this year and were joined by Edward Infanti and Christina Stobbs.



“We’re very proud of all of the team’s efforts and it’s nice to see them receive acknowledgement through these awards”, said Cline.



Cruise Specialist Christina Stobbs was also awarded the inaugural Knock Your Socks Off Service Award for her outstanding Customer Service during the past year.



In addition to a healthy local client base, Cruise Holidays of Vancouver operates three travel websites, each with a different niche: http://www.AlaskaCruiseExperts.com focuses on cruises and cruisetours to Alaska, British Columbia, and the Yukon; http://www.ExoticCruiseExperts.com promotes cruises and cruisetours to Europe, South America, Asia, the Caribbean, and a variety of other extraordinary destinations; and http://www.CanandianCruiseExperts.ca showcases cruises and cruise tours to all destinations in Canadian currency.



Cruise Holidays of Vancouver is part of North America’s largest cruise-only retail franchise. Their office is located at 2979 W.41st Avenue, between MacKenzie and Carnarvon Streets and is easily accessible by foot, car, and public transit.



Cruise Holidays of Vancouver is open for business seven days a week and their three websites can be accessed anytime online at http://www.CruiseExpertsOnline.com

