World Vital Records, Inc. Launches Federal U.S. Census From 1790-1930

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2007 -- Allcensus has partnered with World Vital Records, Inc. to bring the Federal U.S. Census from 1790-1930 online at WorldVitalRecords.com.



“We, at Allcensus, are excited about this opportunity to assist a broader audience in tracing their family history. Our high quality census pages and correction of errors in pagination will make it easier for researchers to find the data they need in a very convenient and easy to use fashion,” said Jon McInnis, President, Allcensus.com.



The Federal Census online at WorldVitalRecords.com contains more than 800,000 browseable images and 32 million names from select counties in every state, except Alaska. The Federal Census contains unique and pertinent information.



“The thing that I love about census data is that it helps connect the dots between many diverse genealogy data bases. The various census data sets, while not perfect, are the closest to consistent data collecting at any point in history,” said David Lifferth, President, World Vital Records, Inc. “With each successive census, more data elements are known and tracked. In most of the census you can get family group sheet info that is not documented anywhere else except for the family bible.”



World Vital Records, Inc. is building the index to the images, with the exception to the 1790 index, which is already complete. The Federal Census database will be free to access at WorldVitalRecords.com for 10 days after its initial launch.



“We are delighted to add such a large collection of census images from select counties across the United States to WorldVitalRecords.com. These records from Allcensus provide a good cross section of nearly 150 years of vital data,” said Yvette Arts, Director, Content Acquisition, World Vital Records, Inc.



The first Federal U.S. Census was taken in 1790. A census has been taken every ten years since that time. The Federal Census at WorldVitalRecords.com includes information such as names of family members, state or county of birth, birth places of the parents, marital status, occupation, year of immigration, etc.



“Census records really are the backbone to genealogical research in the United States. We use them to find families, establish relationships, establish occupations, and determine military service. The clues we gather from census records help us find the family in other records. Basically, census records create the family history,” Natalie Cottrill, President and CEO, ProGenealogists.com. “I start with census research, and supplement the family history in what I find in census records with other records I am searching.”



